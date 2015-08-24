BRIEF-Bwin.party says continuing to discuss proposal with GVC

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :

* Statement re possible offer

* Board of bwin.party notes earlier announcement today made by GVC Holdings Plc

* Confirms that Bwin.Party is continuing to discuss with GVC and its advisers certain aspects of GVC proposal

* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made by GVC for Bwin.Party and Bwin.Party’s directors’ unanimous recommendation of 888 Holdings Plc’s offer

* Bwin.Party board will provide a further update as and when appropriate