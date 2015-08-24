FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG takes SEK 700 mln charge in Q3 for savings program
August 24, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTG takes SEK 700 mln charge in Q3 for savings program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - MTG

* Says takes next step in strategic transformation

* Says will reduce MTG’s employee base by a net of approximately 300 positions in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and UK combined

* Says net restructuring charges are expected to amount to approximately SEK 700 million and all be charged against group’s operating income in Q3 2015

* Says cash flow impact is expected to be approximately SEK 550 million

* Says restructuring is expected to generate annualized savings of approximately SEK 600 million

* Says majority of savings will impact in 2016 and have full effect from 2017

* Says the majority of the savings will be reinvested back into the Group’s ongoing transformation into a broad based video entertainment company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
