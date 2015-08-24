BRIEF-Kungsleden expands in Kista with new acquisition

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Acquires office property Electra Building (Keflavik 1) with a total leasable area of 25,000 square meters

* Vendor is Nordika and sales price amounts to 750 million Swedish crowns ($91.02 million)

* Says closing will take place in Sept. 2015

* The transaction means that Kungsleden expands its office cluster in Kista to eight properties with a total leasable area of 130,000 square meters Source text for Eikon:

