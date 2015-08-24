BRIEF-Kungsleden expands in Kista with new acquisition

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :
* Acquires office property Electra Building (Keflavik 1) with a total leasable area of 25,000 square meters
* Vendor is Nordika and sales price amounts to 750 million Swedish crowns ($91.02 million)
* Says closing will take place in Sept. 2015
* The transaction means that Kungsleden expands its office cluster in Kista to eight properties with a total leasable area of 130,000 square meters Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.2395 Swedish crowns)