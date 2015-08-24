FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare signs contract on ProGo with Fraser Cameron Healthcare
August 24, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare signs contract on ProGo with Fraser Cameron Healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Hofseth BioCare signs a contract with Fraser Cameron Healthcare Ltd. (FCH) on shipments of HBCs salmon protein hydrolysate ProGo

* Contract extends over 3 years and will be used for new product for weight control in the United Kingdom

* Agreement is entered into via HBCs distributor, Aceto Health Ingredients

* First deliveries will take place in the fourth quarter of 2015

* Total contract value over three years, is estimated to 24 million Norwegian crowns ($2.95 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1287 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
