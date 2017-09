Aug 25 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding AG :

* In first half of 2015, sales by Von Roll group declined by 12.5 pct compared with same period in previous year, to 189.1 million Swiss francs ($202 million)

* H1 EBIT decreased to -6.6 million Swiss francs

* H1 order intake: 191.0 million Swiss francs

* 2015 order intake levels point towards a small recovery Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9342 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)