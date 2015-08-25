FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regus sees visibility of 2015 net investment of about 230 mln stg
#Financials
August 25, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Regus sees visibility of 2015 net investment of about 230 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Regus Plc :

* H1 revenue 937 million stg versus 804.7 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 12 percent to 1.4 pence per share

* Revenues up 16.4 pct in H1 and underlying operating profit up 62 pct (ii)

* 231 new locations added in H1, with a net capital investment of 120 mln stg

* Underlying profit before tax up 86 pct to 57.8 mln stg

* Visibility of net investments for whole of 2015 of about 230 mln stg, equivalent of 600 new locations globally - CEO

* Remains confident in our prospects for 2015 and beyond - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

