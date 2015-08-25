BRIEF-Q-Free receives RUC contract in Chile at NOK 34 million

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA :

* Has received RUC (Road User Charging) order from Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A, Chile, at value of 34 million Norwegian crowns ($4.14 million)

* Says customer has an option to call for delivery of additional charging points and extend service and maintenance period for another 7 years

* Order comprises design and installation for renewal of an existing electronic toll collection system in Santiago

