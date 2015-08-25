FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Q-Free receives RUC contract in Chile at NOK 34 million
August 25, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Q-Free receives RUC contract in Chile at NOK 34 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA :

* Has received RUC (Road User Charging) order from Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A, Chile, at value of 34 million Norwegian crowns ($4.14 million)

* Says customer has an option to call for delivery of additional charging points and extend service and maintenance period for another 7 years

* Order comprises design and installation for renewal of an existing electronic toll collection system in Santiago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2091 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

