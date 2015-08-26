BRIEF-Skyepharma sees FY underlying trading ahead of expectations

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Skyepharma Plc :

* H1 pretax profit 10.5 million stg versus 18.1 million stg loss year ago

* H1 revenues up 19 pct to 40.8 million stg and on track to deliver substantial growth for full year

* Revenues excluding milestones up 51 pct at 40.7 million stg

* Operating profit down to 12.5 million stg from 13.2 million stg in 2014

* Product supply revenues are expected to be ahead of board’s previous expectations for 2015

* Product supply revenues are expected to be ahead of board's previous expectations for 2015

* Underlying trading for year is expected to be ahead of previous expectations