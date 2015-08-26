FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gaming Innovation signs deal with CasinoFloor
August 26, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation signs deal with CasinoFloor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Gaming Innovation Group Inc. signed an agreement with CasinoFloor.com to migrate all of their gaming services and player accounts onto GIG’s iGaming Cloud platform service in Q4 this year

* The agreement with CasinoFloor is the fourth agreement entered into and the combined annual contribution from the agreements adds up to around 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8702 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

