BRIEF-Fintech Group H1 modified EBITDA swings to profit of EUR 11.7 mln

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Fintech Group AG :

* underpins turnaround and growth strategy with strong half-year operating profit

* H1 EBITDA including interest income of biw Bank and Aktionärsbank GmbH (“modified” EBITDA) as of 30 June 2015 amounted to 11.7 million euros ($13.28 million) (prior year period: loss of 4.16 million euros)

* Confirms EBITDA forecast for 2015 at 20 million euros

* For 2016 anticipate an EBITDA of approx. 35 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)