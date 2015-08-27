FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Playtech H1 revenue rises 33 pct to 286 mln euros
#Casinos & Gaming
August 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Playtech H1 revenue rises 33 pct to 286 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc

* H1 revenue rose 33 percent to 286 million eur

* Interim results for six months ended 30 june 2015

* Revenues eur 286 mln versus eur 214.4 mln +33 pct

* Adjusted EBITDA eur 112.9 mln versus eur 97.6 mln +16%

* Plus500 and Ava trade acquisitions expected to complete by end of September, subject to regulatory approval

* Average daily revenue in gaming division for first 55 days of Q3 2015: - up 15 pct on Q3 2014 which benefitted from impact of 2014 world cup

* In first 55 days of Q3 2015, markets limited enjoyed a strong performance with CFD customers up 19 pct against same period in 2014; and first time depositors (FTDS) for CFDS up 12 pct

* Performance and momentum provides management with confidence in continued strong growth for remainder of 2015 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
