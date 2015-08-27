BRIEF-Hansteen buys fund units for 103.7 mln stg, to raise 40 mln stg via placing

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc :
* Acquisition and placing
* Has acquired a further 103.7 million stg of units in Ashtenne Industrial Fund
* Near term pipeline in advanced negotiations
* Hansteen is raising 40 million stg through issue of new ordinary shares representing about 5 percent of issued share capital
* AIF units deal represents an acquisition of 156.8 million stg of UK industrial property valued at a yield of 8.3 percent
* Placing at a minimum price of 110p per share to facilitate acquisitions and other near term opportunities
* Estimates placing and acquisitions will be enhancing to earnings and nav in current and next financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: