August 27, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hansteen buys fund units for 103.7 mln stg, to raise 40 mln stg via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc :

* Acquisition and placing

* Has acquired a further 103.7 million stg of units in Ashtenne Industrial Fund

* Near term pipeline in advanced negotiations

* Hansteen is raising 40 million stg through issue of new ordinary shares representing about 5 percent of issued share capital

* AIF units deal represents an acquisition of 156.8 million stg of UK industrial property valued at a yield of 8.3 percent

* Placing at a minimum price of 110p per share to facilitate acquisitions and other near term opportunities

* Estimates placing and acquisitions will be enhancing to earnings and nav in current and next financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

