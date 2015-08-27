FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-bwin.party says key parts of GVC's proposal have been addressed
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 27, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-bwin.party says key parts of GVC's proposal have been addressed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Statement re possible offer

* Key aspects of gvc’s proposal have now been addressed to bwin.party’s satisfaction

* Confirms further to its discussions with GVC Holdings Plc, that key aspects of gvc’s proposal have now been addressed to bwin.party’s satisfaction

* Has now asked GVC to clarify, with respect to its proposal, best terms on which GVC is prepared to make a formal offer to acquire all of issued and to be issued shares in bwin.party

* 888 Holdings Plc has been informed of this development and, if appropriate, will be given due notice in event that bwin.party proposes to recommend an offer from GVC

* Board expects to give a further update concerning these matters on tuesday, 1st september 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.