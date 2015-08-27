BRIEF-Cargotec: MacGregor reduces workforce in Uetersen, Germany

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cargotec Oyj :
* Says MacGregor responds to weak market demand and reduces workforce in Uetersen, Germany
* Target is to reach annual savings of 7 million euros ($7.90 million) as of 2016
* Macgregor is planning to start capacity adjustment measures which are estimated to have an impact on about 100 employees at MacGregor Hatlapa Gmbh & Co. KG in Uetersen by end of 2015
* Initiated measures are estimated to create restructuring costs of 5 million euros in 2015
