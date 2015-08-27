FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-bmp Holding H1 result swings to profit EUR 0.5 mln
August 27, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-bmp Holding H1 result swings to profit EUR 0.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - bmp Holding AG :

* New business generates revenue for the first time

* First half of 2015 closed with a profit of 0.5 million euros ($564,750.00)(previous year: loss of 0.1 million euros)

* Anticipate revenue of 5-7 million euros and a net loss of 0.5-1 million euros from operating business for second half of 2015

* Overall result in 2015 will continue to depend on earnings contributed by discontinued operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
