BRIEF-elumeo H1 revenue up by 21.7 pct at EUR 39.5 mln
August 28, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-elumeo H1 revenue up by 21.7 pct at EUR 39.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - elumeo SE :

* Achieves profitable growth

* H1 revenues increased significantly in first half of 2015 by 21.7 percent to 39.5 million euros ($44.46 million)(previous year: 32.5 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA adjusted for special effects and IPO and restructuring costs rose disproportionately to sales by 30.6 percent to 1.9 million euros compared to 1.5 million euros in same period last year

* For second half of 2015, Executive Board of elumeo SE expects sales growth to remain at same level as in first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
