FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adesso H1 sales up 17 pct at EUR 87.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 28, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adesso H1 sales up 17 pct at EUR 87.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* H1 sales up 17 pct to 87.0 million euros ($98 million)

* H1 EBITDA up 27 pct, from 3.3 million euros to 4.2 million euros

* In second half of year higher sales revenues coming from more working days, enlarged work force as well as higher licence income is expected

* Sees FY 2015 sales revenues to amount to between 192 million and 198 million euros (previously: between 166 million and 171 million euros) and EBITDA to between 11.0 million and 12.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.