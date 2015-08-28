FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SCA enhances organization and invests
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SCA enhances organization and invests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) -

* SCA enhances its organization and invests

* SCA says has decided initiate a dividing of group into two divisions, a Hygiene division and a Forest Products division

* SCA says a decision has also been made to invest in increased capacity for pulp production in forest products operation

* To satisfy the growing demand for pulp, SCA has decided to invest in increased capacity for pulp production at the Östrand pulp mill in Timrå, Sweden

* SCA ab says investment will amount to about sek 7.8bn over a three-year period

* SCA says annual production capacity of bleached sulphate pulp will increase from current level of approximately 430,000 tons to about 900,000 tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

