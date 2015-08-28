FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Computacenter sees FY adj profit slighty ahead of expectations
#IT Services & Consulting
August 28, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Computacenter sees FY adj profit slighty ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc :

* Interim dividend 6.4 pence per share

* Group’s total adjusted revenues 1 increased by 6.5 pct on a constant currency basis to 1.44 billion stg

* Group’s adjusted profit before tax 1 has increased by 15.0 pct on a constant currency basis to 29.1 million stg

* During period, group’s net profit of £41.6 million from exceptional and other adjusting items

* Operating performance of group remains in line with board’s original expectations for 2015

* Now anticipate that group’s adjusted 2015 profit performance will be slightly ahead of board’s original expectations for that period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

