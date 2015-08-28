FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bwin.party upbeat on outlook after first half earnings rise
#Casinos & Gaming
August 28, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bwin.party upbeat on outlook after first half earnings rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Interim dividend 1.92 pence per share

* On-Track to meet or exceed eur 15m incremental cost saving target this year

* Total revenue was eur 296.5m (2014: eur 317.1m) reflecting absence of fifa world cup, lower margins in sports, market declines in poker

* Clean ebitda up by 2% to eur 47.3m (2014: eur 46.4m)

* On-Track to meet or exceed eur 15m incremental cost saving target this year

* Gross gaming revenue through mobile/touch grew by 50% and now represents 30% of overall ggr (2014: 19%) with growth across all verticals

* Basic eps of eur 0.4 cents (2014: loss of eur 11.4 cents)

* Board remains confident about full year outlook

* Whilst discussions with gvc are continuing, there has been no change to board’s recommendation for 888’s offer, associated shareholder documents expected to be sent soon

* With continued mobile growth and cost savings on-track, board remains confident about full year outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
