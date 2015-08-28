FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EQT Infrastructure II acquires Mongstad Supply Base
August 28, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EQT Infrastructure II acquires Mongstad Supply Base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - EQT Holdings

* EQT Infrastructure II acquires Mongstad Supply Base, a key Norwegian port serving the oil and gas industry in the North Sea

* The Company owns land, buildings, storage facilities, piping, roads, quays and other infrastructure at the site, and handles more than 280,000 tonnes over quay per year.

* Seller is Wimoh Invest AS, a company ultimately owned and controlled by Marit and Trond Mohn

* EQT Infrastructure II was advised by Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Selmer, McKinsey, PwC and Pangea Property Partners.

* Wimoh Invest AS was advised by Saga Corporate Finance, Schjødt and EY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

