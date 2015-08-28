BRIEF-Airopack expects consolidated net loss of 3.7 mln euros in H1

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG :

* Airopack Technology Group’s joint venture company Airolux reported an increase of its sales volume in first half of 2015 of 72 pct compared to first half of 2014

* Mid-term outlook reaffirmed

* Expects a consolidated net loss of 3.7 million euros ($4.13 million) for first half of 2015, of which 3.0 million euros resulting from its joint venture company Airolux

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)