FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Airopack expects consolidated net loss of 3.7 mln euros in H1
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 28, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Airopack expects consolidated net loss of 3.7 mln euros in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG :

* Airopack Technology Group’s joint venture company Airolux reported an increase of its sales volume in first half of 2015 of 72 pct compared to first half of 2014

* Mid-term outlook reaffirmed

* Expects a consolidated net loss of 3.7 million euros ($4.13 million) for first half of 2015, of which 3.0 million euros resulting from its joint venture company Airolux

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.