BRIEF-Savo-Solar H1 operating loss widening to EUR 1.8 million
August 31, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Savo-Solar H1 operating loss widening to EUR 1.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Savo Solar Oy :

* H1 revenue 1.6 million euros ($1.80 million) versus 437,000 euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 1.8 million euros versus loss 1.1 euros year ago

* Savo-Solar repeats its previous guidance on revenue given on June 23, 2015 and estimates that the full-year revenue in 2015 will be 2 million - 2.5 million euros

* Furthermore, the company today estimates that the full-year operating result (EBIT) will show a loss Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
