BRIEF-Basware signs three-year agreement worth about EUR 450,000
August 31, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Basware signs three-year agreement worth about EUR 450,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Expands cooperation with major Finnish corporation in the energy and ICT industry by delivering source-to-pay and e-invoicing services

* Has signed agreement on delivery of source-to-pay and e-invoicing services to a Finnish multinational corporation in energy and ICT industry

* Value of three-year agreement is about 450,000 euros ($505,125)

* New agreement includes a comprehensive source-to-pay solution and inbound e-invoicing

* Customer is currently using license-based invoice automation solutions

