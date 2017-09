Aug 31 (Reuters) - artec technologies AG :

* Revenues increased by 35.7 percent to 1.91 million euros ($2.14 million) in first half year

* H1 net income improved by 71 percent to 0.34 million euros

* H1 EBIT increased by 287.8 pct to 0.49 million euros

* artec technologies AG continues profitable growth

* Forecasts a sales growth between 30 percent to 50 percent for current business year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)