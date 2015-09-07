FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shield Therapeutics to float on LSE, seeks to raise 110 mln stg
#Healthcare
September 7, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shield Therapeutics to float on LSE, seeks to raise 110 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shield Therapeutics

* Intention to float on main market

* Shield therapeutics announces intention to float on london stock exchange’s main market

* Shield therapeutics announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering and fundraising

* Intention to proceed with an initial public offering and fundraising of shares to certain institutional and other prospective investors ( “offer”) to raise gross proceeds of up to £110 million. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
