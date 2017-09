Sept 7 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Says renovates tunnel in Oslo, Norway, for NOK 580 million, about SEK 620 million, which will be included in order bookings for Skanska Norway for the third quarter of 2015

Work is expected to begin in mid-October 2015 and will be completed in September 2017