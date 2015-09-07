BRIEF-Ratos buys 60 pct of TFS

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab

* Ratos acquires TFS

* Ratos ab says purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of company amounts to approximately eur 47m

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire 60% of shares in TFS

* Ratos says will provide equity of approximately EUR 27m including a maximum additional purchase price

* The number of employees amounts to approximately 670 individuals, while sales amounted to approximately EUR 49m in the past 12 months as per August 2015