BRIEF-Genus full-year adj pretax profit up 19 pct

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Genus Plc :

* FY revenue rose 7 percent to 398 million stg

* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 19 percent to 46.6 million stg

* Adjusted earnings per share of 56.8 pence, up 22 percent, up 26 percent in constant currency

* Statutory profit before tax up 51 percent to 57.8 million stg and earnings per share up 40 percent to 66.7 pence

* Final dividend 13.4 pence per share

* Total dividend 19.5 pence per share