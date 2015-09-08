FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genus full-year adj pretax profit up 19 pct
September 8, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genus full-year adj pretax profit up 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Genus Plc :

* FY revenue rose 7 percent to 398 million stg

* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 19 percent to 46.6 million stg

* Adjusted earnings per share of 56.8 pence, up 22 percent, up 26 percent in constant currency

* Statutory profit before tax up 51 percent to 57.8 million stg and earnings per share up 40 percent to 66.7 pence

* Final dividend 13.4 pence per share

* Total dividend 19.5 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

