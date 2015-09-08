FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Punch Taverns to sell stake in Matthew Clark business
September 8, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Punch Taverns to sell stake in Matthew Clark business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc :

* Proposed disposal of 50 percent interest in Matthew Clark

* Total consideration includes a dividend of 1.5 million stg that will be paid by Matthew Clark to Punch Finco prior to completion

* Net cash proceeds of disposal, after transaction costs and expenses, amount to approximately 98.7 million stg

* Sale will enhance group’s financial flexibility to pursue its strategic objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

