FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Autoliv says to form joint venture with Nissin Kogyo
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Autoliv says to form joint venture with Nissin Kogyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc :

* Autoliv expands brake systems business

* Autoliv inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to establish a joint venture (jv) with Nissin Kogyo

* Autoliv says enterprise value of JV is around JPY 65 billion ($539.8 million)

* Autoliv says upon closing, Autoliv will purchase 51% of JV for JPY 33.15 billion

* Autoliv inc says 2016 pro-forma annual revenue estimate for JV is around USD 600 million

* Autoliv Inc says expects JV to operate in line with Autoliv’s long term operating margin targets for 2016

* Autoliv expects the transaction to close in early Q1 2016, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including regulatory approvals and Nissin Kogyo shareholder approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 120.4100 yen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.