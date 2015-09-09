FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barratt Developments year profit up 45 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Barratt Developments year profit up 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc

* FY pretax profit rose 44.8 percent to 565.5 million stg

* Final dividend 7.1 pence per share

* Total dividend 25.1 pence per share

* Private average selling price increased by 8.7% to £262,500 (2014: £241,600) driven by further changes in mix and house price inflation

* Total FY15 capital return of £250m (2014: £102m), equating to 25.1 pence per share (2014: 10.3 pence per share)

* Strong start to new financial year with net private reservations per week of 257, up by 14.7% on prior year

* Total forward sales including jv’s up by 32.2% as at 6 September 2015 at £2,321.9m compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.