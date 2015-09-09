BRIEF-Barratt Developments year profit up 45 pct

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc

* FY pretax profit rose 44.8 percent to 565.5 million stg

* Final dividend 7.1 pence per share

* Total dividend 25.1 pence per share

* Private average selling price increased by 8.7% to £262,500 (2014: £241,600) driven by further changes in mix and house price inflation

* Total FY15 capital return of £250m (2014: £102m), equating to 25.1 pence per share (2014: 10.3 pence per share)

* Strong start to new financial year with net private reservations per week of 257, up by 14.7% on prior year

* Total forward sales including jv’s up by 32.2% as at 6 September 2015 at £2,321.9m compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)