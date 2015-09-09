FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morrisons to sell 140 convenience stores for about 25 mln stg
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 9, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Morrisons to sell 140 convenience stores for about 25 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

* Morrisons to sell 140 m local convenience stores

* Morrisons will retain five m local stores, which are either on forecourts or will be converted to small morrisons supermarkets

* Agreed to sell 140 m local convenience stores for a consideration of c.£25m in cash,

* Expects to incur a loss on disposal of around £30m

* Sale to a team led by retail entrepreneur mike greene and backed by greybull capital llp

* Sale announcement represents best solution for morrisons and will enable future morrisons investment to be focused on core supermarkets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

