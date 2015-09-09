FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schibsted offers b-shares to fund future acquisitions
September 9, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schibsted offers b-shares to fund future acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Schibsted :

* Announces an offering of up to 10,800,361 B-shares, equal to 5 percent of the existing share capital of the company or 10 percent of the existing B-shares outstanding

* The purpose of the placement is to strengthen the Company’s capital base for current and future strategic acquisitions within the Online Classifieds (“OLC”) segment

* Schibsted has retained Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Goldman Sachs International as joint bookrunners

* The book-building period is expected to close on September 9 with settlement expected to occur on or around September 14

* Says has agreed not to undertake a further issue or sale of B-shares or securities convertible into such shares for a period of 90 days following settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

