BRIEF-Schibsted offers b-shares to fund future acquisitions

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Schibsted :

* Announces an offering of up to 10,800,361 B-shares, equal to 5 percent of the existing share capital of the company or 10 percent of the existing B-shares outstanding

* The purpose of the placement is to strengthen the Company’s capital base for current and future strategic acquisitions within the Online Classifieds (“OLC”) segment

* Schibsted has retained Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Goldman Sachs International as joint bookrunners

* The book-building period is expected to close on September 9 with settlement expected to occur on or around September 14

* Says has agreed not to undertake a further issue or sale of B-shares or securities convertible into such shares for a period of 90 days following settlement