BRIEF-PCI Biotech in pre-clinical research collaboration with large pharma company

Sept 10 (Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding :

* Announces clinical research collaboration agreement with a large pharma company

* Initial purpose is to determine whether PCI has potential to enhance therapeutic effect of their nucleic acid technology platform

* Companies will evaluate the data generated in collaboration and based on this explore the potential for a further partnership

* Original evaluation period spans over 9 months, but may be further extended

