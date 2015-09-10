FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PCI Biotech in pre-clinical research collaboration with large pharma company
September 10, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PCI Biotech in pre-clinical research collaboration with large pharma company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding :

* Announces clinical research collaboration agreement with a large pharma company

* Initial purpose is to determine whether PCI has potential to enhance therapeutic effect of their nucleic acid technology platform

* Companies will evaluate the data generated in collaboration and based on this explore the potential for a further partnership

* Original evaluation period spans over 9 months, but may be further extended

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

