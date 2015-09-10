FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Next reiterates FY sales outlook
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 10, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Next reiterates FY sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Next Plc

* Interim dividend up 6 percent to 53 pence per share

* Full price next brand sales for first half of year were marginally ahead of our expectations, up +3.5%.

* Profit before tax was up +7.1%.

* Total retail sales were up +0.2%. Full price sales were up +0.8%

* Expect retail net margins for second half to be broadly in line with last year, as we do not anticipate achieving same bought-in gross margin gains.

* Additional wage costs are likely to be similar for most clothing retailers, so any resulting price rises should be comparable across industry

* Maintaining our sales guidance for full year issued with our trading statement at end of July.

* Next brand full price sales for full year are expected to be up between +3.5% to +6.0%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

