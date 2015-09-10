BRIEF-Ericsson set to buy U.S. video encoding firm Envivio for 125 mln USD

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

* Ericsson announces agreement to acquire Envivio, a global leader in software-based video encoding with an installed base of over 400 TV service provider and content owner customers in all markets globally.

* Says tender offer for a price of USD 4.10 per share in cash, or approximately USD 125 million in aggregate

* Envivio generated revenues of USD 43 million during full year 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

* Says certain of Envivio’s major stockholders, collectively owning approximately 34 percent of Envivio’s outstanding common stock, have entered into a tender and support agreement with Ericsson committing to tender all of their envivio shares

* Says board of directors of Envivio has unanimously agreed to recommend that Envivio’s stockholders tender their shares to ericsson in tender offer.

* The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)