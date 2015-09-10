BRIEF-BAT offers to buy rest of Brazil's Souza Cruz

Sept 10 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Launch of BAT offer for Souza Cruz

* Confirms brazilian unit, following approval by brazilian regulator, launched offer to acquire up to all of 24.7% of souza cruz

* Offer for Souza Cruz is at a rs 27.62 per share, to be paid in cash, in brazilian reais, reduced by any dividends, interest on own capital declared by souza cruz prior to completion of offer

* N m rothschild & sons (brasil), banco de investimentos credit suisse (brasil) were appointed independent evaluators