BRIEF-BAT offers to buy rest of Brazil's Souza Cruz
September 10, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BAT offers to buy rest of Brazil's Souza Cruz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Launch of BAT offer for Souza Cruz

* Confirms brazilian unit, following approval by brazilian regulator, launched offer to acquire up to all of 24.7% of souza cruz

* Offer for Souza Cruz is at a rs 27.62 per share, to be paid in cash, in brazilian reais, reduced by any dividends, interest on own capital declared by souza cruz prior to completion of offer

* N m rothschild & sons (brasil), banco de investimentos credit suisse (brasil) were appointed independent evaluators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

