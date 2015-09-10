FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hexagon buys EcoSys to strengthen enterprise engineering portfolio
#Software
September 10, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hexagon buys EcoSys to strengthen enterprise engineering portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hexagon AB

* Hexagon has agreed to acquire EcoSys, leading provider of project controls software, to strengthen enterprise engineering portfolio and BIM strategy

* Says EcoSys recorded strong growth in 2014 with a turnover of approximately 29 MUSD

* Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in New York City, Houston, London and Sydney, EcoSys has implemented enterprise planning and cost control solutions for over 250 leading organisations around the world. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
