BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan makes 215p/shr offer for Jelf Group
September 10, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan makes 215p/shr offer for Jelf Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Jelf Group

* Offer for jelf group plc

* Boards of marsh & mclennan cos acquisition and jelf have reached pact on terms and conditions of a recommended cash acquisition

* Each shareholder will receive 215 pence in cash for share

* Acquisition values jelf’s existing issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately £204 million

* Jelf directors have unanimously approved acquisition

* Cash consideration payable by marsh will be funded from existing cash resources and facilities of wider marsh group

* Marsh has also received irrevocable undertakings from allianz, artemis, capital z partners, livingbridge and other parties to vote for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

