BRIEF-Pub firm JD Wetherspoon posts dip in full-year profits
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 11, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pub firm JD Wetherspoon posts dip in full-year profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Final dividend 8 penceper share

* Total dividend 12 penceper share

* Profit before tax £77.8m (2014: £79.4m)

* Like-For-Like sales +3.3%

* After exceptional items profit before tax £58.7m (2014: £78.4m)

* In six weeks to 6 september 2015, like-for-like sales increased by 1.4%, with total sales increasing by 5.2%

* Continue to anticipate a trading performance similar to, or slightly above, that achieved in last financial year

* Currently intend to open about 15 to 20 pubs in year ending july 2016 Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
