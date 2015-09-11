FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volvo says Chief Technology Officer to step down
September 11, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Volvo says Chief Technology Officer to step down

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Volvo Ab

* Future changes to Volvo Group’s management

* Volvo Group Executive Team member Torbjörn Holmström has announced his intention to step down from his position as Volvo Group Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President Group Trucks Technology

* Torbjörn Holmström will continue in his current position until such time as a successor has been appointed to lead the Volvo Group’s global truck technology and product development organization

* Following this, he will remain at the Volvo Group as senior advisor research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

