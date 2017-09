Sept 11 (Reuters) - UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* In period from April to June of FY 2015, operating companies and business areas in core business of UET Group generated consolidated revenues of 17.283 million euros ($19.53 million), increase of respectively +39 pct in comparison to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)