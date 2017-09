Sept 11 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc :

* Legal & General agrees 13 billion stg pension mandate with National Grid UK pension scheme

* Acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, of Aerion Fund management in-house manager of scheme

* Transaction is expected to complete before end of year,subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)