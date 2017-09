Sept 11 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA :

* Announces Road User Charging (RUC) autopass contracts in Norway worth 37 million Norwegian crowns ($4.50 million)

* Contracts are from the Norwegian Roads Administration

* Delivery will be completed during 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2227 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)