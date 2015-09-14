BRIEF-New clinical studies show that Bactiguard-coated catheters reduce hospital acquired infections

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB :

* New clinical studies show that Bactiguard-coated catheters reduce hospital acquired infections

* Says Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters and endotracheal tubes reduce catheter associated urinary tract infections and ventilator associated pneumonia

* Other study shows a 67 pct lower incidence of ventilator associated pneumonia for patients with Bactiguard-coated endotracheal tubes (BIP ETT), compared to patients with standard ETTs Source text for Eikon:

