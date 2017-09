Sept 14 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc :

* Final dividend 5.92 pence per share

* Total dividend up 5.9 percent to 8.21 pence per share

* FY revenue rose 14.2 percent to 144 million stg

* FY constant exchange rate gross margin improved by 50 basis points

* Jeff Iliffe, Chief Financial Officer, has served notice of his intention to step down from board