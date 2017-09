Sept 14 (Reuters) - Formycon AG :

* H1 revenue was 9.8 million euros ($11.13 million), an increase of 2.24 million euros over prior-year period

* Net income for six-month period was 1.53 million euros, with decrease of almost 1 million euros from prior-year period