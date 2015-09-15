FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norway's Yara to sell its European CO2 business to U.S Praxair, sees gain of EUR 150 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's Yara to sell its European CO2 business to U.S Praxair, sees gain of EUR 150 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Yara International ASA :

* Says signs a non-binding agreement with U.S.-based Praxair, Inc. to sell its European CO2 business for 218 million euros.

* Says agreement also includes sale of Yara’s remaining 34 pct stake in Yara Praxair Holding AS joint venture to Praxair for an estimated 94 million euros.

* Says the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016, pending approval from competition authorities.

* Says expects estimated post-tax gain of 150 million euros, including the sale of Yara Praxair Holding AS stake.

* Says the deal includes an agreement for Yara to supply Praxair with raw CO2, gas and continue to operate three of the CO2 liquefaction units integrated with Yara’s fertilizers plants. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.