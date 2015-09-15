FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hastings Group looks to raise about 180 mln stg via London IPO
September 15, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hastings Group looks to raise about 180 mln stg via London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Ltd:

* Announcement of intention to float on London Stock Exchange

* Hastings today announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering

* Offer will comprise an offer of shares to institutional investors

* Offer will comprise an issue of new shares by company to raise approximately 180 million stg in gross proceeds and sale of a proportion of existing shares held by various shareholders

* It is expected that admission will take place in October 2015 and that, following admission, company will be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices.

* Goldman Sachs Investors will retain a significant indirect shareholding following IPO and principal shareholder will remain Hastings’ largest shareholder following completion of offer Source text for Eikon:

